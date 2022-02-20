Mild & Windy for Sunday; Icy Mess possible late Monday into Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get ready for a spring-like feel today! Afternoon highs climb close to 50°F area-wide. SW winds will be breezy - gusting upwards of 45-50mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth & Rock counties this afternoon.

Clouds will build back in late this evening and overnight as lows drop into the mid 20s. As moisture increases & low-pressure approaches from the SW, a wintry & potentially icy mess sets up for Monday/Tuesday. A drizzle (or even freezing drizzle) appears possible for much of Monday. With temperatures near or above-freezing and warmer roads temperatures, impacts will be limited.

That changes overnight as sleet/freezing rain chances increase and remain persistent. NE winds will keep temperatures at or below-freezing throughout southern Wisconsin. However, numbers near the State Line may border the freezing mark. We’ll be watching how temperatures respond throughout the day. The sleet/freezing rain threat continues through Tuesday afternoon and wraps up by Tuesday evening. Ice accumulations could top up to 1/4″ - especially SE of Madison.

Although there are many variables in this forecast, the main message is to prepare for the potential of ice accumulation in southern Wisconsin - primary through Monday night into Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday as a result for ice accumulation.

Temperatures drop into the teens and 20s for the remainder of the week - with highs in the teens and 20s. The next chance of snowfall is slated for Thursday into early Friday.

