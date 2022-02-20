Polar plunge raises money for Special Olympics athletes eager to compete

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Polar Plunge fundraiser helps athletes like Jake Casper participate in the Spring and Summer competitions.

Casper loves track and field but specifically one event: “Shotput!” he said, “I want to get above 19.”

He has competed in the Special Olympics for 22 years, made friendships at the annual polar plunge and thanks them for their help.

“Because they’re raising a lot of money for us athletes to compete in our sports,” Casper said. “It help us compete at a national level.”

Nathan Schmidt jumped in the icy waters for the first time this year. He said it’s a good cause for Casper and the other athletes.

”I woke up kind of excited this morning and I can’t lie I have a lot of energy,” Schmidt said. “I feel good.”

Wisconsin Special Olympics Development Director Lucas Molloy works with the athletes and said community support makes their events possible.

”It’s crazy to think there are 650 brave souls ready to jump in this freezing water,” Molloy said. “We truly couldn’t do what we do without the support of our unified schools.”

Columbus High School raised $30,000 this year. It is the most they’ve ever collected.

The Madison Polar Plunge is one of eight plunges held throughout Wisconsin. Altogether, Molloy said they raise $1.3 million each year.

