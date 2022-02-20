Advertisement

Summerfest organizers scale back COVID precautions

(WIFR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Organizers of Milwaukee’s Summerfest music celebration are planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year.

WTMJ-AM reports that festival organizers say guests won’t need to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds this year. The move comes as COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Wisconsin.  

Organizers canceled the festival in 2020 after the pandemic began. Last year they moved the festival from mid-summer to early September.

Summerfest will be held on three consecutive weekends this year: June 23-25, June 30-July 2; and July 7-9.

Justin Bieber is scheduled to perform on June 24 and Rod Stewart on July 7.

