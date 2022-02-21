ALERT DAY: Freezing Rain/Sleet Mix Moves in this Evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is gearing up for its first notable ice event since February 2019. Freezing rain & sleet move through the region late Monday evening into Tuesday. Road conditions will be tricky on the Monday evening commute, but even more so first thing Tuesday. First Alert Days have been issued thru Tuesday.

Monday morning’s commute shapes up just fine. Clouds have overspread the area - keeping temperatures in the upper 20s and lower - mid 30s this morning. Clouds remain overhead throughout the day as highs climb into the lower - mid 30s. Central Wisconsin highs may only top out in the upper 20s while highs near the State Line could approach 40°. Some light freezing drizzle is possible across the North this morning with a transition to drizzle this afternoon. As temperatures fall tonight and precipitation moves in, that drizzle will become more of a freezing rain.

The mixture of freezing rain & drizzle begins after 5 p.m. That’s also when a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for all of south-central Wisconsin. Freezing drizzle and freezing rain are possible late this evening and into the overnight. Lows drop into the lower 20s and upper teens. Sleet is possible farther NW of Madison late tonight. Bursts of sleet and freezing rain move back in late Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. 1-3″ snow/sleet accumulation is likely NW of Madison. Up to an inch of sleet & snow accum. is possible near Madison to the State Line.

The wintry mess exits the region by Tuesday evening as colder and drier air moves in. Lows drop into the single-digits first thing Wednesday. Highs only climb into the teens. Another round of wintry weather is likely Thursday into early Friday. A couple inches of light snowfall is possible.

The cooler trend persists into the weekend - with highs in the 20s.

