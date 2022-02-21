Advertisement

Driver flees after early morning crash in Madison

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is still searching for the suspect who fled from an early Monday morning wreck which was reported as a car striking a home.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. the the 3000 block of Nessling Street after receiving a report that someone had crashed into a house. When they arrived, officers learned that the driver, who is the registered owner of the vehicle, had fled the scene.

A passenger, who was not injured, remained on scene and spoke with officers.

MFD advised that there was no structural damage to the house. Officers are looking for, but have not located the driver at this time.

