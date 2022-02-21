Advertisement

How the Dane Co. Regional Airport prepares for winter weather

DCRA
DCRA(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the potential for snow and ice on the way, the Dane County Regional Airport is monitoring changing weather conditions and making use of their new operations spaces.

Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Riechers says the operations team is constantly adapting and reacting to winter weather. In this case, it means monitoring runway temperature and friction.

“For this particular event is is predicted as freezing rain and ice,” he said. “That is driving our decision to treat surfaces with chemicals. [The team] will be out on the runways in time to treat all the primary surfaces before the event even starts.”

Riechers explained the chemicals are non-corrosive and potassium-based. They must be approved by the Federal Aviation Commission.

The new operations facility received a face lift in February 2021, complete with plenty of resources to ensure safe air travel. The space is used to monitor wildlife in the air and on the ground, the ever-changing forecast, and runway conditions.

“Our overall goal on then runway is safety,” he said. “We measure that by the ability for an aircraft or vehicle to break. We have weather forecasters here and temperature sensors in the concrete so we know exactly how cold or how warm it will be and what that will do on the runway surface is it will impact how the aircraft is able to stop safely.”

While Dane County isn’t expecting much snow, a full team of plow drivers is also on standby.

“Our standard package for snow removal is six trucks out there,” he explained. “Four plow trucks, and de-icer and sander. There is also a pick up truck that measures friction, so about 7 vehicles out on the runway.”

Riechers says the team can grow to as many as 10 vehicles on the runway to help with winter weather should conditions permit.

His advice to anyone traveling during a winter weather event: arrive to the airport early and check with your air craft carrier for the latest on flight information.

