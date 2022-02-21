Icy Mess Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING

A warm front approaches the area this evening and will start to overspread precipitation from west to east. This will initially be a few sprinkles or flurries. Precipitation will become more organized freezing rain as we head into Monday evening and night. It could be warm enough for all rain across far southeast Wisconsin and it could mix with sleet and snow well to the northwest. This continues into Tuesday morning before colder air filters in and starts to transition this over to more of a sleet scenario during the day. A transition to snow is likely farther north and west. Everyone will end as light snow by Tuesday evening and night.

There are still some questions on exactly where the lines of precipitation will set up and how much warm air will sneak in. Early indications are for a tenth to quarter inch of freezing rain for a good chunk of the area. Lighter amounts southeast where more rain is possible. Some light sleet and snow accumulations are also likely Tuesday with more significant snow accumulations setting up north and west of Madison. Travel will be difficult during this period.

Arctic high pressure settles in for the middle of the week with some scattered clouds and cold temperatures. Highs will b into the teens with overnight lows into the single digits. Another storm system approaches Thursday and Friday. Right now, it looks like the heavier snow chances will set up south of Wisconsin. With that being said, some light accumulations do appear possible

Calmer conditions return for the weekend, but temperatures remain well below normal to round out February with highs into the 20s and lows into the single digits.

