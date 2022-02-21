Man accused of crashing stolen vehicle, fleeing from the scene in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested a 30-year-old man Saturday on Madison’s east side after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into another car, then he and a woman ran away from the scene.

Madison Police Department noted in an incident report that witnesses saw a vehicle strike a parked car around 7:50 a.m. on the 800 block of Jupiter Drive.

The pair fled from the scene and officers were able to find them nearby.

A 30-year-old Westfield man had two warrants out for his arrest and police accuse him of resisting or obstructing. He was also booked on operating a motor vehicle without consent. Police noted he was taken to the Dane Co. Jail.

MPD added that the woman was warned for obstructing after she allegedly providing officers with a false name, but she was released.

