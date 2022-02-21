Advertisement

MPD accuse man of 4th OWI offense after crashing into curbs

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested for his fourth OWI offense Sunday in downtown Madison after police say he was seen crashing into curbs.

Police say they arrived around 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Sherman Avenue and North Few Street for calls of a driver hitting curbs and going in and out of consciousness.

MPD stopped the vehicle in the middle of an intersection, reporting the driver was allegedly impaired.

Officers reported discovering drug paraphernalia in the car and arrested the man on his fourth alleged OWI offense.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

Car crash
Man accused of crashing stolen vehicle, fleeing from the scene in Madison
Sleeping Madison burglary suspect “made a mess” of home, but probably took a shower, residents say
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Officials release raw video from Madison officer-involved shooting
Parisi: Officer-involved-shooting investigation “has not been a transparent process”