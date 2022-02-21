MPD accuse man of 4th OWI offense after crashing into curbs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested for his fourth OWI offense Sunday in downtown Madison after police say he was seen crashing into curbs.

Police say they arrived around 2:45 p.m. to the intersection of Sherman Avenue and North Few Street for calls of a driver hitting curbs and going in and out of consciousness.

MPD stopped the vehicle in the middle of an intersection, reporting the driver was allegedly impaired.

Officers reported discovering drug paraphernalia in the car and arrested the man on his fourth alleged OWI offense.

