MPD: Granddaughter chases drunk suspect from Madison home

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The sight of a suspect who allegedly had just broken into a Madison woman’s home and was sitting on her couch early Monday morning sent her fleeing to a nearby park to call for help, the Madison Police Dept. recounts.

According to its incident report, when the victim reached the park around 2:30 a.m. she called police and her granddaughter.

The granddaughter reached the home, in the 1000 block of Williamson St. first and had chased the man away before officers arrived, the report continued. Investigators found the man down the street and took him into custody.

The suspect, who police say was drunk at the time, was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of disorderly conduct and trespassing into a dwelling.

