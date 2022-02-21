Plover Starbucks workers announce plans to unionize

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin AFL-CIO announced Monday workers at the Plover Starbucks location have announced their intention to unionize.

“Workers at the McDill Crossroads Starbucks in Plover, Wisconsin are the second Wisconsin Starbucks store where workers are standing united to demand union recognition with Starbucks Workers United, Chicago and Midwest Joint Board of Workers United. Congratulations to the brave Starbucks workers in Plover who are organizing for fair compensation, safe workplaces, and dignity and respect at one of the most profitable companies in the world,” said Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale.

Bloomington said the majority of workers at the store have signed union authorization cards with Starbucks Workers United, CMRJB Workers United.

A Starbucks location in Oak Creek announced earlier this month their intention to also unionize.

The main purpose of labor unions is to give workers the power to negotiate working conditions, wages and benefits through collective bargaining. Once a union is formed, decisions are made to benefit the majority, not individuals. Typically, unionized workers make a higher wage, than non-union workers in the same industries. Sometimes that cost is passed along to the consumer.

