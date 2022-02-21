Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard will be suspended for five games, through the end of the regular season, after he tried to throw a punch at Wisconsin’s assistant coach.

In a statement from the Big Ten Conference, it stated Howard would be suspended and fined $40,000. The conference said the postgame altercation was a “clear violation of the Big Ten Conference’s Sportsmanship Policy” by Howard and Wisconsin Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard.

Gard will be fined $10,000 as a result.

Michigan athletes Terrance Williams II and Moussa Diabate will each be suspended for one game. Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath will also be suspended for one game.

“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” stated Commissioner Kevin Warren. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

Howard is expected to be back for the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

Howard suspended for Michigan's five remaining games of the regular season https://t.co/ZfEaDaeQf5 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) February 21, 2022

The incident occurred during the postgame handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory.

Wisconsin was up 15 when it took a timeout with 15 seconds left.

“I didn’t like the timeout being called and I’ll be totally honest with you, I didn’t think it was necessary at the moment with that large of a lead,” Howard said.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

“I thought it was a good college game, I thought we played well,” Gard said. “Michigan played well, what they did the other night at Iowa. It’s just unfortunate that that at the end has to be a topic of discussion.”

Stadium Analyst Jeff Goodman reports that Howard will be suspended without pay, $130,000, in addition to the fine, which is the largest in Big Ten history.

The Big Ten Conference released a statement on the incidence saying, “The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

Here's the full postgame video



Caution, NSFW language pic.twitter.com/qAEMBUXQ18 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) February 21, 2022

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel tweeted after the game, denouncing any physical altercation by staff or student athletes.

“I have reached out and apologized to McIntosh and President Coleman has reached out to UW Chancellor Blank to apologize for the totally unacceptable behavior,” Manuel said. “We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten Conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if any further disciplinary actions are needed.”

Statement from University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel: pic.twitter.com/GVt0zxcgLN — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) February 20, 2022

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin, which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.