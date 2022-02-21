Advertisement

Sleeping Madison burglary suspect “made a mess” of home, but probably took a shower, residents say

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A burglar was sound asleep on a Madison couple’s couch early Saturday afternoon when they returned their home on the city’s near east side, a police report states.

The couple told investigators they returned to their home, in the 3000 block of Darbo Dr., around two o’clock when they saw the suspect sleeping. They claimed he not only “made a mess” of the house, he also may have taken a shower and appeared to be wearing their clothes.

When officers arrived, they told the 29-year-old suspect to come out of the home, which he did. At that point, they discovered he had several items reportedly belonging to the couple, including AirPods, charging bricks, and clothes.

Police took the man into custody and he was booked for burglary and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
MPD accuse man of 4th OWI offense after crashing into curbs
Car crash
Man accused of crashing stolen vehicle, fleeing from the scene in Madison
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Officials release raw video from Madison officer-involved shooting
Parisi: Officer-involved-shooting investigation “has not been a transparent process”