Sleeping Madison burglary suspect “made a mess” of home, but probably took a shower, residents say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A burglar was sound asleep on a Madison couple’s couch early Saturday afternoon when they returned their home on the city’s near east side, a police report states.

The couple told investigators they returned to their home, in the 3000 block of Darbo Dr., around two o’clock when they saw the suspect sleeping. They claimed he not only “made a mess” of the house, he also may have taken a shower and appeared to be wearing their clothes.

When officers arrived, they told the 29-year-old suspect to come out of the home, which he did. At that point, they discovered he had several items reportedly belonging to the couple, including AirPods, charging bricks, and clothes.

Police took the man into custody and he was booked for burglary and misdemeanor bail jumping.

