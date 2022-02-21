Tommy Thompson to give spring commencement address at UW-Platteville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW System President and Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson will address University of Wisconsin- Platteville students during this year’s spring commencement ceremony, the school announced Monday.

Thompson’s tenure as the UW System leader will end on March 18 after he took the temporary job in the early months of the pandemic in July 2020.

The Board of Regents unanimously approved removing “interim” before his title for the final month of his time in the job, one last symbol of appreciation for the work he’s done. This makes Thompson the eighth president of the school system.

UW-Platteville listed Thompson’s accomplishments, noting he was elected to Wisconsin Assembly in 1966 and was named minority leader in 1981. Thompson served four terms as Wisconsin’s governor, from 1987-2001, making him the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. Thompson moved into the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary role after his fourth term.

The commencement ceremonies will take place on Saturday, May 14 and will include graduates from the class of 2022 and graduates of the spring of 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.

The College of Business Industry, Life Science and Agriculture will take place at 10 a.m., while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science and College of Liberal Arts and Education will be held at 2 p.m. May 14.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.