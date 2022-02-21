Advertisement

US 51 NB near Farwell Street closed due to crash

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash has led to lane closures Sunday night on US 51 NB near Farwell Street.

The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.

All northbound lanes are currently blocked.

Dispatch reports no injuries from the crash so far.

McFarland police and fire departments responded to the crash, according to Dane County Communications.

