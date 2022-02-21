Verona Area School District to no longer require masks for grades K-12 starting March 1

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona Area School District announced Monday in a letter to all families that it would no longer require masks in school buildings for those grades K-12 starting March 1, when the Dane Co. public health order expires.

VASD stated that it will follow public health officials’ new guidance, which strongly encourages mask-wearing, for all students and adults.

Masks will continue to be required on school buses, which is in accordance with federal requirements.

The district will release a separate letter later for Pre-K students and families, noting there are different childcare guidelines and vaccine eligibility standards.

VASD will continue its policy that students and staff experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 need to stay home until they feel well. Those who receive a negative PCR test may return back to school if their symptoms improve.

The district will keep following CDC isolation/quarantine guidance, will not provide contact tracing and classroom notifications, and will continue to update its COVID-19 dashboard.

When Public Health Madison and Dane County announced it would be letting its latest emergency order come to an end on March 1, it cited a decrease in COVID-19 cases, higher vaccination rates and lower hospitalizations. PHMDC and the CDC continue to recommend mask wearing.

The Sun Prairie Area School District sent out a survey last week asking parents to share their opinions on masking in school, and Madison Metropolitan School District and Lodi School District officials said they are both talking with doctors before they make final mask policy decisions.

