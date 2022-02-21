Advertisement

Wisconsin Dells event helps past and present military fight suicide

Five organizations are collaborating for the “2-22 to Save 22″ event at Kalahari Resorts in the Wisconsin Dells Tuesday.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five organizations are collaborating for the “2-22 to Save 22″ event at Kalahari Resorts in the Wisconsin Dells Tuesday. The groups hope to help current members of the military and veterans fight suicide and acclimate to civilian life.

Onward and Upward, Project Diehard, Veterans and Warriors One Stop Shop, and others are hosting the event. It starts at nine and runs throughout the day, featuring speakers, meditative sessions, and a job fair. Organizers say the goal is to give veterans a sense of community.

“When we’re in the military, we are told, what we’re going to do, when we’re going to do it and how we’re going to do it, and we’re with a group of people, but when we leave the military, we’re no longer in a group of people, we are by ourselves,” said Annamarie Bliven, founder of Onward and Upward.

Bliven says there are well over 30 military suicides every day. She says one of the critical things to changing that stat is giving veterans a sense of community and direction.

“When you go from being fast-paced to literally a slow walk, it changes your life,” said Justin Jones, founder of VWOSS.

Jones says he was on the brink of suicide once but found a community and a purpose following his military career. Now he is hoping to give others the same thing.

Jones and Bliven say they hope to make the first-time event an annual resource.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured

Latest News

Stock graphic
US 51 NB near Farwell Street closed due to crash
The Beloit International Film Festival to kick off in less than a week
The Beloit International Film Festival to kick off in less than a week
Wisconsin Dells event helps past and present military fight suicide
Wisconsin Dells event helps past and present military fight suicide
Closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Stadium in Beijing, February 20,...
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment