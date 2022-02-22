Advertisement

17-year-old allegedly kicks Madison police officers during arrest

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two officers from the Madison Police Dept. were kicked in the legs while trying to arrest a 17-year-old on the city’s east side, the department reported.

The officers were responding to a domestic incident on the 4900 block of Lien Rd. around 8:25 p.m. Monday.

While questioning the people inside the apartment, police allege a 17-year-old man kept trying to leave the unit. When officers told him he could not leave, the teen became uncooperative and physically resisted officers as they handcuffed him, according to the police report.

After being handcuffed, police stated the teen then kicked two officers in their legs. He was charged with alleged battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting.

MPD is investigating the incident and awaiting action from the District Attorney on the arrest.

