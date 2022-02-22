Advertisement

511 Wisconsin adds thousands of miles to road conditions map

511 Wisconsin is available as an app for your phone.
511 Wisconsin is available as an app for your phone.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -With two rounds of winter weather expected Monday night and Tuesday, roads are likely to get slippery.

One map is looking to help drivers navigate the winter road conditions.

“You can tell if things are good winter driving or slippery stretches, snow-covered, ice-covered,” said Stacey Pierce, a traffic management unit supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Rolled out in 2013, WisDOT uses 511 Wisconsin to report road conditions across the state.

This year the program got a major upgrade.

“We recently added more than 10,000 more miles of new roadways that have winter road conditions,” Pierce said.

Pierce said the system is also updating more frequently than before.

“It’s a computerized model, and so it’s automated system, which is great so we can get those conditions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” Pierce said.

For winter road conditions, Pierce said the model pulls data from the National Weather Service, weather stations and from sensors on snow plows across the state.

In Eau Claire County these upgrades are providing more information for drivers.

“Clairemont Avenue is a major road in Eau Claire, and its a road people depend on to get places, and that wasn’t covered, but it’s part of Highway 12 and with this update, it is included,” said Sam Simmons, an emergency management program assistant for Eau Claire County.

Simmons said many of the major highways running through the county are part of the system like U.S. 53, Wisconsin 37 and more.

“It helps us to know what’s going on, but it also helps you when you’re about to head out, or if you’re going somewhere outside the county or maybe a few hours away,” Simmons said.

In addition to road conditions, 511 Wisconsin provides information for drivers on construction, crashes and closures.

All you have to do is call 511, download the app or use its website.

For the winter weather this week, Simmons and Pierce want to remind drivers to slow down, stay out of the way of snow plows and check the road conditions before you go.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00pm today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Freezing Rain and Sleet Changing to Snow
Shon Barnes
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Crews across Dane County prepare for the challenges of an ice storm
Crews across Dane County prepare for the challenges of an ice storm
After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing...
Michigan coach suspended through end of regular season after Wisconsin confrontation