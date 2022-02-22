Advertisement

Comedian John Mulaney adds tour stops in Madison, Milwaukee

John Mulaney
John Mulaney(Live Nation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian John Mulaney announced several additional stops on his most recent tour Tuesday, including to Madison.

The Saturday Night Live writer will be making his way here on Aug. 19 to the Alliant Energy Center and Aug. 20 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

The stops are two of 16 shows added to the second half of his “John Mulaney: From Scratch” tour. Tickets will be on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.

His three comedy specials and previous tours- Kid Gorgeous, The Comeback Kid and New in Town- have all been released on Netflix, featuring various anecdotes from his childhood growing up in Chicago and turning ordinary weirdness into riotous laughter.

Mulaney is known for creating memorable characters on SNL, including Bill Hader’s “Stefon” who appeared on the Weekend Update sketch as a correspondent.

He will also be hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, which airs right here on NBC15, on Feb. 26.

