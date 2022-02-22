Crews across Dane County prepare for the challenges of an ice storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ice storms hitting Southern Wisconsin will make driving conditions miserable Monday night and Tuesday morning. Changing conditions will throw plenty of challenges at drivers and streets crews battling the ice.

Madison Streets Division Spokesperson Bryan Johnson says crews have used a pretreatment on roads, but rain may keep it from making a lasting impact.

“Conditions are going to change very rapidly, things will be really, really wet, and as ground temperatures continue to get colder, things will change really, really quickly,” said Johnson.

Dane County Highway crews and Madison Streets crews worked Monday to get salt-brine pretreatment down and trucks loaded with salt and sand ahead of the storm. Johnson says 32 salt trucks and 10 sand trucks will work through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Dane County Highway Commissioner Jerry Mandli says 60 trucks and over 100 people will work through the night to fight the ice on the roads. But he adds that it will still take cautious driving from everyone to help keep the roads safe.

“Slow down, give our folks the room; if they can’t see you in their mirrors, they can’t see you, so make sure you give them the room to do their job,” said Mandli.

And Dane County is not the only place buckling down for the weather. Rock County officials tell NBC 15 crews will work through the night to clear 60 plow routes in the county, and they expect conditions to continue changing.

