Dane Co. officials warn of deteriorating ice conditions on area lakes

Lake Mendota
Lake Mendota(Clean Lakes Alliance)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two instances of vehicles falling through ice on Lake Mendota this week, Dane County officials are warning Tuesday of deteriorating ice conditions on local lakes.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Marine and Trail Enforcement noted the warning was primarily for Lake Mendota.

The alert comes amid fluctuating ice temperatures, causing pockets in the ice and creating unsafe conditions.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported to deputies that an ATV fell into the ice just off of Mendota County Park. The driver was able to escape to more solid ice, but his ATV is about 20-feet down in the lake.

The City of Madison Fire Department also rescued a man Tuesday between Picnic Point and Bishop’s Bay after his ATV broke through the ice.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public to take caution on area lakes and noted that while these two incidents happened on Lake Mendota, the conditions are likely similar on other lakes.

