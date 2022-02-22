FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Freezing Rain and Sleet Changing to Snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong area of low pressure will pass to the south and east of here today. Warm, moist air associated with the system is streaming northward and running into colder air to the north of a warm front. Precipitation will be mixed this morning with a transition to snow in the afternoon. We could see up to 0.2″ of ice this morning, but under a half inch of snow this afternoon. Due to the icy conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect until 6:00pm today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00pm today. (wmtv)

Up to 0.10" of additional icing is possible this morning. (wmtv)

Cooler temperatures are expected over the next several days. Snow will be likely Thursday night. (wmtv)

Highs today will reach the middle 20s. Colder air will fill in across the region overnight. Highs by tomorrow will reach the upper teens. Another round of snow is expected later Thursday and into Thursday night. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day due mixed precipitation leading to slippery roads.

Today: Cloudy with mixed precipitation changing to snow. High: 25. Winds NE 10-15.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 7. Wind: NW 10-15.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 19.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 24.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.