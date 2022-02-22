Advertisement

Funding for Milwaukee youth prison unlikely to pass

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill that would borrow $42 million to pay for a new juvenile youth prison to be located in Milwaukee County appears unlikely to pass the Legislature this session.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that the Assembly is unlikely to take up the measure because it’s hard to approve borrowing money before an exact site is determined. The Senate is scheduled to vote on passing the bill later Tuesday.

The Legislature four years ago vote to close the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison that’s located north of Wausau, but lawmakers never came through with the money for a replacement facility.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

Shannon Holsey
Wisconsin tribal leader laments climate, mascots, election changes
Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools
(FILE)
Assembly OKs bill breaking up Milwaukee K-12 district
Lake Mendota
Dane Co. officials warn of deteriorating ice conditions on area lakes