Advertisement

Ice Moves Out

Cold Temps Remain
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THROUGH TONIGHT

A major winter storm continues to impact Wisconsin with heavy snow for the northern half of the state and an icy mess here in the southern half. The good news is that freezing rain, sleet, and snow will taper off this evening with decreasing clouds later tonight. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits with slick road conditions into Wednesday morning.

Calm conditions will settle in, briefly, for the middle of the week. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday as arctic high pressure settles in. High temperatures will be well below normal in the teens with overnight lows around 10.

Our next weathermaker is already approaching by early Thursday with an increase in clouds. This one looks to be all snow in terms of precipitation. Look for light snow to develop late in the day and continue Thursday night into Friday morning. Early indications are for some light accumulations around the area.

High pressure will make a return for the weekend with a moderation in temperatures and sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00pm today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Freezing Rain and Sleet Changing to Snow
First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. Update
First Alert Forecast 11 a.m. Update
First Alert Day
First Alert Day Tuesday
Winter Alerts
Icy Mess Ahead