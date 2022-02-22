Ice Moves Out

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THROUGH TONIGHT

A major winter storm continues to impact Wisconsin with heavy snow for the northern half of the state and an icy mess here in the southern half. The good news is that freezing rain, sleet, and snow will taper off this evening with decreasing clouds later tonight. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits with slick road conditions into Wednesday morning.

Calm conditions will settle in, briefly, for the middle of the week. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday as arctic high pressure settles in. High temperatures will be well below normal in the teens with overnight lows around 10.

Our next weathermaker is already approaching by early Thursday with an increase in clouds. This one looks to be all snow in terms of precipitation. Look for light snow to develop late in the day and continue Thursday night into Friday morning. Early indications are for some light accumulations around the area.

High pressure will make a return for the weekend with a moderation in temperatures and sunshine.

