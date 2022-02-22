Man rescued on Lake Mendota after ATV breaks through ice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials rescued a man Tuesday afternoon after his ATV fell through ice on Lake Mendota and became submerged, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The city’s Lake Rescue Team arrived around 12:45 p.m. to North Park Street and Observatory Drive for a man whose four-wheeler had broken through the ice, just north of Picnic Point.

He told crews that he had floatation devices on his vehicle and all four wheels were underwater.

Rescue team members used an air boat to reach the man between Picnic Point and Bishop’s Bay. They brought him to shore and noted he had no injuries.

