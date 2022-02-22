Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
(FILE)
Madison, Dane Co. mask mandate to expire at the end of the month
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Shon Barnes
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Crews across Dane County prepare for the challenges of an ice storm
Crews across Dane County prepare for the challenges of an ice storm