“No news today”: Post-cleanse Aaron Rodgers makes no career announcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - All eyes were on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday as Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made a much hyped appearance. However, the four-time MVP had nothing new to announce about this career.

“There will be no news today. No decision about my future,” Rodgers told viewers of the show. He said it wouldn’t be long before he did make an announcement, but gave no timeline.

Rodgers said he just came off a 12-day cleanse known as Panchakarma. The National Health Institute describes it as an ancient Indian medical system.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is set to talk to the media on Wednesday.

On Monday, Rodgers posted to Instagram Monday night thanking several people close to him. Rodgers told McAfee that Panchakarma made him grateful for the people in his life.

"The meetings were much different than they've been in the past, in a positive way."



The full post reads:

“Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt, Nathaniel, Luke, @jordan3love and @kurtbenkert , you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb , @rcobb18 , @frankieshebby , and @davidbakhtiari , I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.

To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️”

The Packers quarterback posted ten photos. The first was a quote and the other nine of people. He was in eight of those photos, but the last one, he was missing. It was Randall Cobb and Davante Adams with a hole in the middle where he normally stands during the national anthem. It appears this photo was from the game he missed in Kansas City due to Covid-19.

Rodgers said there was nothing cryptic about the post. He said it was one of his favorite photos from the season.

Rodgers on his last photo posted of Davante and Cobb without him…



He said it’s one of his favorite photos how they held space for him where he normally stands when he missed the game for Covid. He cried when they sent him the pic.

Rodgers has previously said he will make a decision before free agency, which begins March 16.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 marks the first day teams can franchise a player. Davante Adams would be eligible for that, which may factor into Rodgers’ decision.

