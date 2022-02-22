Advertisement

Officials say Superior officer unknowingly ran over person

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an incident in Superior over the weekend where a local police officer unknowingly ran over a person who was lying in the road. The person is listed in critical condition.

Officials say they do not whether the person was injured prior to the Saturday night incident.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty as dictated by department policy.

No further details were immediately available.

