Advertisement

One Community Bank collecting diapers at Dane Co. locations

As part of the NBC15 Diaper Drive, the bank donated $5,000 to The Village Diaper Bank.
As part of the NBC15 Diaper Drive, the bank donated $5,000 to The Village Diaper Bank.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second consecutive year, One Community Bank has pledged its support to help families in need of diapers across Dane County.

As part of the NBC15 Diaper Drive, the bank donated $5,000 to The Village Diaper Bank.

President and CEO Steve Peotter says learning about the financial struggle some families endure to provide diapers can be a powerful motivator.

“It was something that I was not aware of,” said Peotter. “When we hear that need exists and that some folks are not able to receive public assistance for it, it just motivates us to support the organization.”

With the NBC15 Diaper Drive underway, Peotter is impressed by the generosity from the community so far.

“When I see the robust donations that we have received both from clients and colleagues, it makes me feel very proud,” said Peotter.

There are eight One Community Bank locations collecting diapers until Thursday.

Here is a map of those locations:

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00pm today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Freezing Rain and Sleet Changing to Snow
Shon Barnes
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Madison police chief wants to implement redesigned SRO program into MMSD schools
Crews across Dane County prepare for the challenges of an ice storm
Crews across Dane County prepare for the challenges of an ice storm