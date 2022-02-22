One Community Bank collecting diapers at Dane Co. locations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second consecutive year, One Community Bank has pledged its support to help families in need of diapers across Dane County.

As part of the NBC15 Diaper Drive, the bank donated $5,000 to The Village Diaper Bank.

President and CEO Steve Peotter says learning about the financial struggle some families endure to provide diapers can be a powerful motivator.

“It was something that I was not aware of,” said Peotter. “When we hear that need exists and that some folks are not able to receive public assistance for it, it just motivates us to support the organization.”

With the NBC15 Diaper Drive underway, Peotter is impressed by the generosity from the community so far.

“When I see the robust donations that we have received both from clients and colleagues, it makes me feel very proud,” said Peotter.

There are eight One Community Bank locations collecting diapers until Thursday.

Here is a map of those locations:

