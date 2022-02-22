Paul Chryst announces changes to his coaching staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Football Head Coach Paul Chryst has announced three changes to his football staff, including the hiring of Bill Sheridan as the inside linebackers coach.

Sheridan comes to Madison after spending two seasons as defensive line coach at Air Force, and previously was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in 2019. Sheridan takes over the role from Bob Bostad, who will transition to offensive line coach for his 12th overall season with the Badgers.

Excited to announce some staffing updates#OnWisconsin https://t.co/bielquy8Yu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 22, 2022

“I’m thrilled to join the staff here at Wisconsin,” Sheridan said. “This is a program that I’ve admired for a long time, and now having the chance to work with Coach Chryst, Coach (Jim) Leonhard and this staff is an exciting opportunity for me. This team had the No. 1 defense in the country last season and has shown nothing but consistent excellence on defense under Coach Chryst and Coach Leonhard. I’m looking forward to helping sustain that success moving forward.

Bostad and Sheridan previously worked together in Tampa Bay from 2012-2013, Bostad coached the Bucs’ offensive line, and Sheridan was their defensive coordinator.

In addition, Mickey Turner who served for seven seasons as UW’s tight ends coach, is transitioning to an off-field role within the recruiting department.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity and excited to take on a new challenge,” Turner said. “As someone who lived it first-hand, I love sharing what makes this place and this program so special. I grew up out of state and knew very little about Wisconsin before my own recruiting process began, but this school and this program checked every box for me once I was exposed to it. Playing here gave me everything I needed to be successful on and off the field, and I’m excited to help the young men we’re recruiting to discover that for themselves.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.