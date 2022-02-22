Rock Co. website gets a remodel

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County has redesigned its website, and the new version will be going live on Wednesday.

The project was approved by the Rock County Board of Supervisors to improve functionality, accessibility and usability of the county’s website.

The new website will have improved security, a smartphone-friendly layout and an improved search feature. Specific information like taxes, COVID-19 guidance and election results will be easier to find.

The updated website will also allow images to be tagged with alternative text to improve usability for people who are visually impaired.

Website visitors will see the website update around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23. There should not be any disruptions in website accessibility during the update.

The URL for the website will remain the same.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.