Advertisement

Rock Co. website gets a remodel

Rock County has redesigned its website, and the new version will be going live on Wednesday.
Rock County has redesigned its website, and the new version will be going live on Wednesday.(Michal Rojek | Gray Media)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County has redesigned its website, and the new version will be going live on Wednesday.

The project was approved by the Rock County Board of Supervisors to improve functionality, accessibility and usability of the county’s website.

The new website will have improved security, a smartphone-friendly layout and an improved search feature. Specific information like taxes, COVID-19 guidance and election results will be easier to find.

The updated website will also allow images to be tagged with alternative text to improve usability for people who are visually impaired.

Website visitors will see the website update around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23. There should not be any disruptions in website accessibility during the update.

The URL for the website will remain the same.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

Shannon Holsey
Wisconsin tribal leader laments climate, mascots, election changes
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Funding for Milwaukee youth prison unlikely to pass
Wisconsin GOP votes to limit race theory at UW schools
Lake Mendota
Dane Co. officials warn of deteriorating ice conditions on area lakes
Wisconsin football head coach Paul Chryst has announced three changes to his staff, including...
Paul Chryst announces changes to his coaching staff