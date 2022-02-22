Senate set to pass bill to fund new Milwaukee youth prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to pass a bill that would fund a youth prison in Milwaukee County.

The bipartisan proposal would authorize the state to borrow $41.8 million to build the facility. The Legislature’s finance committee would have to approve the borrowing.

Legislators in 2019 passed a law that required the state to shut down its troubled youth prison outside Irma by July 2021. The law required the state to replace it with smaller regional prisons and detention centers. A lack of funding for the new facilities essentially killed that plan, however.

The Senate is expected to pass the new funding bill Tuesday. Approval would send the proposal to the Assembly.

