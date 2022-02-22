Advertisement

Senate set to send benefit restrictions to governor

Unemployment graphic.
Unemployment graphic.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The state Senate is poised to approve a package of Republican-authored bills designed to force more people into the workforce by tightening eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage.

The Assembly passed the bills last week. The Senate was set to take them up Tuesday. Approval would send them to Gov. Tony Evers, who almost certainly will veto them.

The legislation’s opponents contend the bills would only make life harder for people trying to find work.

Still, passing the measures would give Republicans a chance to argue that public benefits are so generous that they’re making the worker shortage worse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

(FILE)
Senate set to pass bill to fund new Milwaukee youth prison
Authorities said at least five people are dead and more than 40 are hurt after a driver plowed...
Senate considers bail amendment in wake of Waukesha parade
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn