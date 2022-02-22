Some unaccounted for after fire at Sturgeon Bay bar

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people are unaccounted for after a fire at a bar in downtown Sturgeon Bay.

The scene is located at Butch’s Bar at 112 S 3rd Ave. The call came in about 3:37 a.m. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department is asking people to stay away from the scene.

“Several are not accounted for right now. Our investigation is trying to find their whereabouts,” says Sturgeon Bay Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is working with local investigators on the cause of the fire.

Action 2 News viewer Bob Cozby sent us video of flames engulfing the building.

The bar’s website says it offers rooms to rent. The are 20 units above the bar and nine were occupied. Police are working to make contact with the people who are unaccounted for.

Door County EMS Director Aaron LeClair says one person was taken to a hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown.

A two-block area was cordoned off to the public.

Fire crews were met with icy cold conditions. LeClair says Sturgeon Bay schools provided a bus for a warming shelter and local businesses provided food and coffee.

“As Sturgeon Bay does typically, our community has stepped up,” says Brinkman.

EMS is working with the American Red Cross to find long-term solutions for the displaced.

Sturgeon Bay fire amid winter storm: we're collaborating with partners in Door County on needs for residents affected early today by a fire in a residential/commercial building along S. 3rd Ave.



Working through poor weather/road conditions to meet needs. More here as available. — American Red Cross of Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) February 22, 2022

The current owner purchased the building in 1972, police say.

Sturgeon Bay alderman Spencer Gustafson posted on Facebook a message of thanks for the firefighters and support for those impacted by the fire.

“Thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by the Butch’s Bar fire, specifically the upstairs residents and the Cumber family. The power of community must shine brightly in the coming days as needs are discovered by the folks mentioned above. I also would like to send my thanks and support to all public safety personnel, who are currently fighting this fire within frigid weather,” said Gustafson.

The nearby Neighbor to Neighbor Volunteer Caregivers will be closed Tuesday due to weather and the fire at Butch’s Bar.

Nine units assisted at the scene.

Sturgeon Bay business Samuelson’s Creek Pub & Grill says the father of one of their dishwashers was taken to a burn unit. They’re asking for donations of medium-sized jackets, pants size 30/32 and size 12 shoes. Donations can be dropped off at White Birch Inn.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.