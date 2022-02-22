Sun Prairie schools splits mask requirements by grade level- for now

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Secondary students and staff in the Sun Prairie Area School District will not be required to wear masks in school buildings once the Dane Co. emergency order expires on March 1, but elementary members will need to for an additional few weeks after that.

The school district wrote in a letter to all parents and caregivers that masks will continue to be required by everyone when in district facilities or at indoor district activities through Feb. 28.

Students and staff in grades 6-12 will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks starting March 1. Masks are recommended for these students and staff in spaces where only adults are present and by spectators at athletic events or performances.

Masks will be required until April 4 for those who are in early childhood/4K-5, which is also one week after the district’s spring break. At this time, masks will be optional.

Students and staff will continue to be required to wear masks on school buses and district vehicles, as per Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Transportation guidance. They will also need to wear them when it is required by a different school hosting an activity, in a school nurse’s office when showing symptoms of COVID-19 and when returning within 6-10 after a positive COVID-19 test.

SPASD noted a survey sent out to parents was a factor in their decision making, with 3,700 people responding.

Around 58% of secondary families were comfortable with making masks optional starting on March 1, but only 47% of elementary families were supportive of dropping the mandate. SPASD added that 58% of elementary families, however, supported letting the mask mandate expire around spring break or sooner.

The district also looked through advice from public health officials, the current case count in the city and county, as well as youth vaccination rates.

Verona Area School District announced on Monday that it would no longer be requiring masks in school buildings for those in grade K-12 on March 1, as well. There will be different guidance for Pre-K students and staff released at a later date.

