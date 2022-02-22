Village Diaper Bank founder works to get diapers included in public assistance benefit programs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The founder of the Village Diaper Bank in Madison is working to make diapers more accessible for those who qualify for government benefits.

Right now, diapers are not covered by public assistance benefits either from the state or federal government. Those who do qualify for benefits, through programs like SNAP or WIC, cannot use the benefits to buy basic essentials like diapers.

Founder and CEO Megan Sollenberger has formed a coalition with another diaper bank in Milwaukee to reach out to state lawmakers and Gov. Evers’ staff. So far, she says it’s been hard to get traction.

“This is an issue that people don’t necessarily understand, and I also think that because children are in diapers for such a short time and then they grow out of them, there’s a lot of, in my opinion, this air of we’ll they’ll be beyond it soon enough,” Sollenberger said.

She believes that makes it an easier problem to solve, since that need is temporary for families. Sollenberger hopes that she can change policy not only at the state level, but nationally by working to develop programming that addresses the core issue of basic essentials.

“Not just diapers but you know what about things like toilet paper, shampoo, feminine hygiene products all of these things that folks have to find other resources for on top of applying for all these government programs,” Sollenberger said. “It’s hoop after hoop after hoop, and it’s exhausting, and it’s not easy to do.”

Public Health Madison & Dane County reached out to Sollenberger recently to see if they could partner with the diaper bank, noting they have county nurses who need diapers for residents in need and their budget does not cover those supplies.

NBC15 is proud to partner once again with The Village Diaper Bank for our second annual community diaper drive. The donations will help the 1 in 3 families struggling to afford diapers right here in our area.

