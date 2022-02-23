11-year-old texts dad for help during carjacking: ‘Please come get me’

NEW YORK (WABC) - A father and son from New York City are sharing their story after their car was stolen with the 11-year-old still inside. The two say the boy’s cell phone played a key role in getting him to safety.

Father David Perez says he left his 11-year-old son, Daniel Perez, in an SUV while he ran into a supermarket Sunday. He says the keys were in the car, and it was running. Surveillance video shows an unknown man get into the car and take off with the 11-year-old still in the front seat.

Mad at himself and vowing never to repeat this mistake, Perez says the car theft was a nightmare. His terrified son started texting his dad as the thief drove.

“He sent me a text saying, ‘Dad, help.’ That just took me and made it real,” the father said. “He was hysterically crying, saying, ‘Dad, please come get me… This guy took your car.’”

Daniel, who was not injured in the incident, says the thief drove 100 miles per hour on the highway and crashed twice.

“I’m still kinda traumatized,” the 11-year-old said.

By then, Perez was tracking his son’s iPhone to figure out where he and the car were and was in a police car following, trying to catch up.

About 20 minutes after the car was taken, the thief dropped Daniel off on a street corner.

“Luckily, I got a video call from my son… I picked up, and my son was outside the car,” Perez said.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The car was recovered smashed up, due to the thief allegedly sideswiping cars as he drove.

After their terrifying ordeal, father and son have some advice for others.

“Get your kid a phone if they don’t have one and always take the key out of the car,” Daniel said.

“Don’t ever leave your kid unattended in a car, not even for one minute,” his father said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

