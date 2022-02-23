MPD: Almost 3 dozen vehicles stopped for speeding over 20 mph on the Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers stopped almost three dozen cars during a traffic enforcement project Monday on the Beltline, all of which were going at least 20 mph over the speed limit.

The operation focused on speeding, seat belt violations and other hazards from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the West Beltline Highway near Old Sauk Road.

Police stopped 32 vehicles, all of which were going at least 75 mph on the roadway.

The department noted these projects are possible through overtime grants given by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

