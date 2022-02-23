Advertisement

MPD: Almost 3 dozen vehicles stopped for speeding over 20 mph on the Beltline

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers stopped almost three dozen cars during a traffic enforcement project Monday on the Beltline, all of which were going at least 20 mph over the speed limit.

The operation focused on speeding, seat belt violations and other hazards from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the West Beltline Highway near Old Sauk Road.

Police stopped 32 vehicles, all of which were going at least 75 mph on the roadway.

The department noted these projects are possible through overtime grants given by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

As part of the NBC15 Diaper Drive, the bank donated $5,000 to The Village Diaper Bank.
One Community Bank collecting diapers at Dane Co. locations
One Community Bank collecting diapers at Dane Co. locations
One Community Bank collecting diapers at Dane Co. locations
Shannon Holsey
Wisconsin tribal leader laments climate, mascots, election changes
State of the Tribes address delivered
State of the Tribes address delivered