Beloit declares a snow emergency

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit is already bracing itself for the coming snowfall predicted for Thursday. With more than 24 hours to get prepared, its Public Works Operations Division declared a snow emergency for Thursday, starting at 3 p.m.

During that time, all vehicles are barred, by law, from parking or standing on city streets. After the emergency order goes into effect, the police department or code enforcement can ticket or tow any violating vehicles – and the owners will have to pay the expense.

Beloit Public Works Director Laura Pigatti Williamson explained that snow removal crews rely on drivers heeding the snow emergencies so they can plow the city’s streets.

“Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency,” she continued.

Drivers are asked to park in a driveway or an approved parking lot, the locations of which are listed below. A map of designated snow emergency areas is available here.

The city also asks residents to remove any trash or recycling carts that may be cluttering the streets. Finally, everyone is encouraged to stay home, if possible, and if they do have to go out, to take extreme precautions.

The snow emergency will run for 24 hours and expire at Friday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m.

Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

