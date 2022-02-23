Beloit receives $9 million for development of Community Outreach and Engagement Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials announced Wednesday that the City of Beloit will receive $9 million to create a Community Outreach and Engagement Center at Beloit College.

Gov. Tony Evers explained the center would work to find solutions in existing partnerships between Beloit College and agencies like the School District of Beloit, the Boys & Girls Club and the NAACP.

“Whether it’s addressing affordable housing, revitalizing our main streets, or bolstering opportunities in local communities, we’re making sure that our neighborhoods in every corner of the state are able to thrive for years to come,” Evers said.

The Morse Library on Beloit College’s campus will be renovated to house the new community center, with the goal that all Beloit residents can come together there. The center will be combined with existing programming on the college’s campus.

The award is part of a nearly $650 million fund allocated by Gov. Evers for community building efforts statewide.

