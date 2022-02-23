Advertisement

Cooler Conditions for Today

More snow is expected tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be in control today. It will bring partial sunshine and cooler temperatures to the region today. Highs are only expected to reach the upper teens this afternoon. Another area of low pressure will bring a chance of snow to the region tomorrow afternoon. Snow will then be likely Thursday night. Anywhere from an inch to as much as four inches of accumulation is expected by Friday morning.

Snow will be likely Thursday night with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation anticipated.
Snow will be likely Thursday night with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation anticipated.(wmtv)
Cool conditions will be seen today with milder temperatures by the weekend.
Cool conditions will be seen today with milder temperatures by the weekend.(wmtv)

By the weekend, high pressure will take over once again and sunshine will return. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 30s both Saturday and Sunday. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day Thursday and Thursday night due to accumulating snow leading to slippery roads.

Today: Partly sunny and cool. High: 19. Winds N 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 11. Wind: N 5.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High: 25.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 25.

