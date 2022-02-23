Advertisement

Dane Co. introduces new snow plows able to clear two lanes at once

Dane Co. officials shows off a tow plow when announcing the county plans to buy four for next...
Dane Co. officials shows off a tow plow when announcing the county plans to buy four for next winter (Source: Dane Co. Office of the Executive)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New snow plows introduced by Dane County officials Wednesday can clear two lanes of the highway at once during a snowfall event.

Ahead of snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning, County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Highway Commissioner Jerry Mandli showed off the new tow plow equipment that will help keep area highways safe.

“This new equipment will help the Highway Department keep pace with Dane County’s growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow more efficiently during winter weather events,” Parisi said. “Many thanks to the Dane County Highway Department staff who work around the clock to maintain public safety on our roads during the winter season.”

Officials noted this is the first winter that tow plows have been used by crews to help clear snow and apply materials to the interstate and the Madison Beltline.

The ability of the truck to clear two lanes simultaneously will allow crews to be more efficient in caring for the 1,090 county lane miles and 1,444 state lane miles that Dane Co. snowplow drivers treat during major winter events.

Parisi asked the public to give snowplow trucks plenty of room to operate ahead of Thursday’s expected snowfall, noting the truck’s plow is more than one lane of traffic wide and can salt across three lanes of traffic. As a rule of thumb, drivers should stay 300 feet behind plows and reduce their speed if they approach one.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert Weather Day for during the day Thursday and into Thursday night due to accumulating snow leading to slippery roads.

