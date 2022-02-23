Dane Co. man chosen for induction into Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County man was chosen to be inducted into the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame Wednesday, officially becoming the 24th member.

The Green Bay Packers stated Jeff Yasick of Mazomanie was selected by fans from 10 finalists to have his named permanently displayed in the hall of fame. More than 79,800 votes were cast from Jan. 1-31.

The team explained that his love for the Packers started at training camp in 1994, when Yasick was a member of a group of fans following Reggie White to practice. As White made his way through the crowd, he stopped for Yasick. Video shows White taking a photo with Yasick and signing an autograph for him, the Packers continued.

Yasick became a season-ticket holder in 2003 after he graduated from high school, saving money from multiple jobs to pay for the tickets.

Yasick has cerebral palsy and the Packers stated he paid extra to have the team’s “G” emblazoned on his leg braces. His bedroom is filled with Packers memorabilia, too.

Yasick’s cousin Josh Hames nominated him, saying he’s one of the loudest fans in the stands and from his neighborhood.

“Instead of surrendering to or feeling defeated by a life with cerebral palsy, Jeff persevered that day,” wrote Hames in his submission letter. “He didn’t groan at his inability to progress towards Reggie as quickly as everyone else but decided to push forward as fast as he could. That day is the perfect example of who Jeff is as a Packers fan, and as a person in general: relentless and loyal.”

Yasick will receive four club seats to a Packers 2022 home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, and a road trip to two 2022 away games. He will also receive a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

Other finalists included Wayne Sargent from Kewaskum, Joanna Heney Swietlik from Green Bay and David Guld from Wausau.

