Diaper bank partnership provides for babies in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is an organization that provides basic needs to people in the community, including diapers.

Last summer, the non-profit was one of seven new agencies who partnered with Village Diaper Bank.

Executive Director Lisa Humenik says having this relationship has made the influx of diapers more consistent for the families they serve.

“It was becoming more difficult for us to keep up with the demand that we had,” said Humenik.

Megan Sollenberger, the CEO of Village Diaper Bank, says Waunakee Neighborhood Connection reached out to become a partner last summer.

“They started in a very grassroots way, similar to how we did,” said Sollenberger. “It was more of a neighbor to neighbor organization at first and then grew into a non-profit with a brick and mortar.”

Previously, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) relied solely on donations from the communities.

WNC Diaper Bank Coordinator Chris Drake says this made supply staggered and unpredictable.

“Now that we have that partnership with Village Diaper Bank, it’s consistent,” said Drake. “Consistency is definitely something that’s needed.”

Thanks to the new stockpile, Drake was able to distribute diapers to 63 children in need this month.

“It’s very fulfilling to be able to help,” said Drake.

Humenik says it would be heartbreaking to have to turn a family away because of a lack of supply or not enough of the same size of diapers.

“Knowing that we have those supplies on hand and can meet every need has been wonderful,” Humenik said.

Staff at WNC say those who are struggling financially are not always quick to reach out for help.

“They’re nervous or they’re scared and maybe a little bit embarrassed by their situation,” she said. “But we can just see the relief sort of flow over them when we talk about the kind of help we can provide.”

