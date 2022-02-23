Advertisement

Edgewood College to make masks optional in certain spaces

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College will make wearing masks optional in school buildings once the Dane County emergency order ends at the end of the month, but with a few major exceptions.

Masks will continue to be required during classes and other instructional spaces until at least April 1, the college announced Wednesday.

President Andrew Manion thanked the campus community for their understanding of COVID-19 policies over the course of the pandemic.

“As always, my objective is to assure the health and safety of our community to the extent possible, while addressing our commitment to quality of instruction and work life at Edgewood College,” Manion said.

College officials explained that they will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity in the community and Madison area to determine if adjustments are needed to its health policy.

Employees who oversee offices or other accessible enclosed spaces may also continue to require mask-wearing through April 1.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced last week that it would be letting its mask mandate expire on March 1.

