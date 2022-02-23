Flannelfest Craft Beer Experience returns to Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Flannelfest Craft Beer Experience is heading back to Janesville’s Town Square on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Attendees can sample over 40 different types of craft beers, along with over 50 home brewed beers.

Several games will be offered including the Lazy Man Run, axe throwing, tug-of-war, giant jenga and corn hole.

Tickets for the event are $50 for general admission, and $100 for VIP. You can pick up tickets at Blain’s Farm & Fleet in Rockton, Loves Park and Janesville.

In the event of severe weather, Flannelfest will be rescheduled to March 5.

People are encouraged to wear flannel to the event!

