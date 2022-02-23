Advertisement

Focus on Wisconsin voting law changes shifts to Assembly

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to begin considering more than a dozen voting and election law changes that Republicans proposed in reaction to President Joe Biden’s 2020 win.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is expected to pass all of the fast-tracked election bills on Wednesday and Thursday even though Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will almost surely veto them.

Republicans are trying to circumvent Evers by proposing some constitutional amendments that would need the approval of voters instead of the governor.

The election and voting bills foreshadow what the Republican agenda could look like next year if Evers is defeated in November.

Democrats say the bills would make it more difficult for voters to cast ballots and for local officials to administer elections.

