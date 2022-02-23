Advertisement

High court won’t get involved in Wisconsin murder case

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is declining to disturb a decision that a Wisconsin man convicted of poisoning his wife should get a new trial.

The high court said Tuesday that it would not hear the case. That leaves in place a ruling in favor of Mark Jensen.

As is typical, the justices did not explain their reason for rejecting the case. The case was included in a list of cases the court has decided not to hear.

