Icy Conditions Fall On 100-Year Ice Storm Anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coincidentally enough with an ice storm underway Tuesday, Wisconsin went through one of the most severe ice storms in its history exactly 100 years ago! The ice storm of 1922, one of the worst in the state, literally stopped people and businesses in their tracks. From Ripon through Oshkosh, all the way to the Lakeshore in Manitowoc, the majority of Wisconsin was covered in ice a hundred years ago. Photographs from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus, as well as downtown Ripon, show the destruction caused by the storm from downed trees to power lines.

The National Weather Service estimates 3-4 inches of ice accumulated on Madison at the time and farther north into central Wisconsin. The storm, which lasted through the morning of Feb. 23, 1922, dumped nearly 3 feet of snow near Eau Claire. The weight of the ice knocking out the electricity, telegraph and telephone lines were toppled, and transportation was halted too. It took weeks to get the electricity back on and the telephone lines repaired. And despite the destruction it caused to infrastructure, the storm only claimed two lives in the state of Wisconsin.

