Advertisement

Icy Conditions Fall On 100-Year Ice Storm Anniversary

Worst Storm In History
On this day 100 years ago, southern Wisconsin was experiencing arguably its worst ice storm ever.
By Brendan Johnson, Juliana Tornabene and Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Coincidentally enough with an ice storm underway Tuesday, Wisconsin went through one of the most severe ice storms in its history exactly 100 years ago! The ice storm of 1922, one of the worst in the state, literally stopped people and businesses in their tracks. From Ripon through Oshkosh, all the way to the Lakeshore in Manitowoc, the majority of Wisconsin was covered in ice a hundred years ago. Photographs from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus, as well as downtown Ripon, show the destruction caused by the storm from downed trees to power lines.

The National Weather Service estimates 3-4 inches of ice accumulated on Madison at the time and farther north into central Wisconsin. The storm, which lasted through the morning of Feb. 23, 1922, dumped nearly 3 feet of snow near Eau Claire. The weight of the ice knocking out the electricity, telegraph and telephone lines were toppled, and transportation was halted too. It took weeks to get the electricity back on and the telephone lines repaired. And despite the destruction it caused to infrastructure, the storm only claimed two lives in the state of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Only one county in Wisconsin still has ‘critical’ COVID-19 activity
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says
Coach’s clash: UW’s Gard explains what happened in confrontation with Michigan’s Howard
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash on Hwy. 14, in the town of...
One man killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14, one injured
Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6:00pm today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Freezing Rain and Sleet Changing to Snow
Friday afternoon readings climb back into the lower 30s
Friday afternoon readings climb back into the lower 30s
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Strong wind and minor snow accumulation are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Windy with snow likely
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few flurries
Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few flurries